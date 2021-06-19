Having your loved ones move into an assisted living facility is never an easy decision. A lot of time and effort is typically placed in finding the right place for the right person. Luckily there are some valuable resources online if you know where to look.

Medicare recently released its list of the highest-rated nursing homes in the area. The ratings are based on three main factors: Health inspections, staffing, and the quality of resident care measures.

Here's a look at the top ten in our neck of the woods.

Get our free mobile app

Good Samaritan Society-Luther Manor, Sioux Falls, South Dakota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located within the city of Sioux Falls. Avera Prince of Peace, Sioux Falls, South Dakota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located within the city of Sioux Falls. Tieszen Memorial Home, Marion, South Dakota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 25 miles from Sioux Falls. Good Samaritan Society-Mary Jane Brown Home, Luverne, Minnesota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 30 miles from Sioux Falls. Minnesota Veterans Home, Luverne, Minnesota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 30 miles from Sioux Falls. Wakonda Heritage Manor, Wakonda, South Dakota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 38 miles from Sioux Falls. Edgebrook Care Center, Edgerton, Minnesota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 41 miles from Sioux Falls. Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, South Dakota: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 44 miles from Sioux Falls. Akron Care Center, Akron, Iowa: This facility has a 5-star rating and is located approximately 48 miles from Sioux Falls. Fellowship Village, Inwood, Iowa: This facility has a 4-star rating and is located approximately 22 miles from Sioux Falls.

For a look at the entire list, visit the Medicare website here.

Story Source: Medicare

32 Things to Do in Sioux Falls This Summer That Are Absolutely Free!