Due to the weather that has been predicted for this weekend in the Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas, the 31st 'Media One Funski 2020' event has been canceled due to predicted blizzard-like conditions.

However, the 'Media One Funski' event is still planning to happen next year in 2021 and will be better than ever.

The event was originally scheduled for this Friday, January 17th and Saturday, January 18th. Great Bear park will also be closed these days as well. Weather permitting, of course, will depend if Great Bear will be open for skiing, snowboard and tubing on Sunday.

For more information on the event's cancellation, you can find the Media One Funski website here.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app