Meaning of Coins Left Behind on Headstones

There are numerous flags flying in cemeteries around the country, and so many people will walk the grounds remembering those they love.

I've seen a few memes floating around Facebook talking about the significance of coins left behind on headstones. I wanted to do some looking into the meanings behind each coin left behind.

According to the fact checking at Snopes here is the meaning behind each coin:

A coin left on a headstone or at the grave site is meant as a message to the deceased soldier’s family that someone else has visited the grave to pay respect. Leaving a penny at the grave means simply that you visited.

A nickel indicates that you and the deceased trained at boot camp together, while a dime means you served with him in some capacity. By leaving a quarter at the grave, you are telling the family that you were with the soldier when he was killed.

To read the entire Snopes story click here.

We cannot thank our military and their families enough for the sacrifices they made and continue to make.

Source: Snopes