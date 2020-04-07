Meals I’ve Cooked While Self Quarantining In Sioux Falls

One of the highlights of my day in these pandemic self-quarantining times is trying to come up with fun meal ideas for my wife and me. We are blessed enough to have a well-stocked freezer so we have been able to limit our trips to the grocery store.

Growing up my parents taught me to be creative in my cooking. Sometimes that's a good thing. Other times the recipes I create are not so well received.

But if you are looking for some meal ideas while you are stuck at home, maybe these will spark your interest. FYI...these were all well received.