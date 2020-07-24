McDonald’s to Require Face Masks Beginning August 1

Fast-food giant McDonald's is the latest major American company to institute a policy requiring face masks in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA Today is reporting that the restaurant chain will make face masks mandatory at all of its' 14,000 locations across the country, effective August 1.

McDonald's has seven Sioux Falls locations.

The company also says it is pushing back the opening of its' dining rooms for an additional 30 days to give locations time to install additional protective measures and to train employees on new COVID-19 related procedures.