McDonald’s in South Dakota Hiring, Offering Education Benefits

You can flip burgers and make shakes while going to school and this employer will give you perks.

McDonald's and its independent franchisees across the state of South Dakota are expected to hire approximately 680 restaurant employees this summer. The fast-food chain hopes to attract jobs seekers who are interested in pursuing an education while working.

Employees at McDonald's are eligible for enrollment in the education and career advising program, Archways to Opportunity, after 90 days and 15 hours a week.

And McDonald’s isn’t forgetting about older generations. Additionally, McDonald’s also announced a collaboration in the quick-service industry with AARP and AARP Foundation to support a multi-generational hiring push and connect McDonald’s to a growing, yet underutilized workforce.

Job seekers can visit McDonald's career site to learn more and apply to a restaurant in their community.