McDonald’s Is Giving Away Worldwide Favorites Menu Items In Exchange For Foreign Currency

Got a Canadian quarter lying around the house or any type of foreign currency for that matter? Well, time to bring that out of the piggy bank cause you can now use it for one of McDonald's new global menu items this week!

According to Chewboom , those items include:

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Vanilla soft serve, mixed with a caramel swirl, featuring authentic chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound of 100 percent fresh beef topped with thick cut applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, real Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with a grilled or crispy all white meat chicken, the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is topped with tomato and herb sauce, creamy mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, fresh lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes served on a freshly toasted artisan roll.

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Cheesy Bacon Fries feature the chain’s popular French fries topped with real cheddar cheese sauce and chopped applewood smoked bacon.