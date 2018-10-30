McCrossan Boys Ranch Breaks Ground on New Addition

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls continues to be a place for boys to grow into men. Reaching out to boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives.

Since 1955 their mission remains the same: Providing New Hope for a Better Life. And thanks to the vision of those seeing bright futures for these young men McCrossan's will be adding to their campus with the addition of the McCrossan Center.

The McCrossan Center will feature a museum dedicated to displaying McCrossan’s ties to South Dakota history, featuring items like the South Dakota Bicentennial Wagon Train, displays on Melinda McCrossan’s contributions to the City of Sioux Falls and State of South Dakota and stories of our amazing history.

The Ranch has a rich heritage and has been home to thousands of boys. Now they will have a place to bring their families and we will have a place to share their stories.

The new McCrossan Center will also feature a space to host groups. Service clubs, churches, bus tours and more will be able to stop for a meal, presentation and can check out the McCrossan Museum.