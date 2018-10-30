Devin McCourty’s Pick-6 Seals New England Patriots’ 25-6 Win Over Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Devin McCourty returned an interception 84 yards for a touchdown, and the New England Patriots' defense smothered the Buffalo Bills' anemic offense in a 25-6 win on Monday night.

James White scored on a 1-yard run, and the Patriots relied more on Stephen Gostkowski's leg than on Tom Brady's arm for their fifth straight win, which improved their AFC East-leading record to 6-2. Brady finished 29 of 45 for 324 yards but was held without a touchdown pass for the first time this season.

Gostkowski hit four of five field-goal attempts, including two from 25 yards after New England drives stalled inside Buffalo's 10.

Buffalo lost its third straight and dropped to 2-6 for its worst start since opening the 2010 season with eight losses.

