Mayor Paul TenHaken Warns Sioux Falls and Asks for Help

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken posted this storm update from the cities Incident Command Center. He's warning about the cities flooding and asks for your help in conserving water usage.

You need to limit your water usage as the cities water plant is running at full capacity. Please put off showers and baths and don't run your sump pumps into the sanitary sewer.

And very importantly don't drive through flooded streets. Lots of folks have become stranded when trying to drive through water-covered city roads.

The latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls looks like this:

Flood Watch

Winter Weather Advisory

Flood Warning

Today: Rain before 10:00 AM, then rain and snow between 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM, then snow after 11:00 AM. Patchy blowing snow after 4:00 PM. Patchy fog before 1:00 PM. High near 35. Windy, with a north northwest wind 25 to 30 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly before 7:00 PM. Patchy blowing snow before 10:00 PM. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Windy, with a north northwest wind 30 to 35 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 35. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the morning.