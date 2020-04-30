Mayor TenHaken Announces Plan to Ease Restrictions on Businesses

A ray of light came from Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken this morning when he announced that a special city council meeting will be held tomorrow for a first reading of a new ordinance to ease restrictions on bars, restaurants, gyms, and other businesses restricted by the city's so-called "lingering ordinance."

The new ordinance would allow restaurants, bars, gyms, and other previously restricted businesses to 50 percent of their maximum occupancy. Previously those businesses were limited to no more than ten patrons. These businesses would still be required to keep customers or groups of customers six feet apart or more.

Dakota News Now reports that the soonest the ordinance would go into effect would be Friday, May 8 due to the minimum of five day public comment period after the first reading to the council.

Another bright spot came from the mayor's announcement that park playgrounds, athletic fields, dog parks, and basketball and tennis courts will be opened right away. Water fountains and bathrooms will remain closed.