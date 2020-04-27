Mayor TenHaken and USF Sign Agreement To Help Frontline Workers

The City of Sioux Falls and the University of Sioux Falls are partnering together to assist the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken authorized an agreement with U.S.F. that allows any essential city team workers and first responders to stay in the dorms on the university's campus. He shared this vital news for the community on his Twitter account.

The purpose of this agreement is to assist and protect these vulnerable individuals from their families. This includes workers who are not be experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms of COVID-19, otherwise known as being "asymptomatic."

According to its Twitter account, The University of Sioux Falls "is proud to partner with the City to live out our mission of Culture for Service and support the Sioux Falls community!"

This example of teamwork shows that people are stronger in numbers. The City of Sioux Falls is one step closer to feeling safer thanks to U.S.F.