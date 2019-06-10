May Was 2nd Wettest Month In US History

Flooding has been a problem all over South Dakota and all over many parts of the nation. According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) The average precipitation for May was 4.41 inches, 1.50 inches above average and ranked second wettest in the 125-year record.

The wettest month on record remains May 2015, with 4.44 inches, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information.

Soggy conditions from June 2018 through May 2019 led to the wettest 12-month period on record in the U.S., with 37.68 inches, 7.73 inch above average.

It's also been a very busy tornado season so far in 2019. May 2019 was the most active 30-day tornado period in the U.S. since 2011. More than 500 tornados were reported.

Springtime snow fall was also causing concerns. In Duluth, Minnesota they had 10.6 inches of snow on May 9. This broke the city’s old snowstorm record for May. Denver, Colorado, had its snowiest May in 44 years and tallied 3.9 inches.