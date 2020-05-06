May Schedule for Minnesota Twins Replays on TV

The Minnesota Twins are still at home as many of us are waiting to see when we can go back to some more normal behavior.

That doesn't mean though that you have to go completely without baseball.

The Minnesota Twins will continue to replay some great Twins games in the month of May to celebrate the past while also allowing us baseball fans to have a reprieve during this pandemic.

Those games will include the 1987 and 1991 World Series classics that will be played on Memorial Day, May 25.

From 6 AM to midnight they will air Games 1, 6, and 7 of both the 1987 and 1991 World Series in which the Twins captured their two titles.

Here is the list of all the classic games on the schedule for May.

The games will air at AM 830 WCCO, Fox Sports North and on the Twins social media outlets.

The Minnesota Twins have been great about providing outlets for baseball fans during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Other teams have followed their lead around the league as teams throughout Major League Baseball continue to try and connect with their fans remotely.

They have offered TWINGO, online instructional classes, replayed games, and more.

The classic TWINGO will continue and allow fans to once again interact with the broadcast and potentially win prizes from the organization.

For more information on the Twins and the activities they have going on during these tough times, you can visit their website and get the latest from the club.