May Is National and South Dakota Military Appreciation Month

It was the late Senator John McCain, in 1999, who introduced legislation to Congress asking to designate the month of May as National Military Appreciation Month (NMAM), in perpetuity. Congress unanimously agreed that Americans should recognize and honor our U.S. Service Members. Every year the proclamation is issued nationally and in each state to remind us to do so.

In Governor Noem's proclamation, she said, "The vigilance of the members of the Armed Forces has been instrumental to the preservation of freedom, security, and prosperity enjoyed by the people of this great nation. The success of the Armed Forces depends on the dedicated service of its members and their families."

Some of the notable events during May's observance of National Military Appreciation Month include:

Loyalty Day - Wednesday, May 1 - A day of reaffirmation of loyalty to the U.S. and a reflection on our heritage of freedom

Victory in Europe Day ( V-E Day ) - Wednesday, May 8, 1945, marked the end of World War II in Europe

Military Spouse Appreciation Day - Friday, May 10 - Recognizes the importance of military families in keeping our service members strong and the country safe.

Armed Forces Day - Saturday, May 18 - This day honors everyone serving in the U.S. Military branches; Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy.

Memorial Day, May 27 - This special day is to honor and commemorate men and women who have died while in military service.

Almost 1 in 12 South Dakotans have served in the military with our living veterans making up around 9% of our state's population.

There will be many opportunities coming up in Sioux Falls, in May, to honor our Military Service members and we should take every opportunity to do so.

Sources: South Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs and Military Benefits.Info