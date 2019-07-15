Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler made history on Saturday night against Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The prior meeting between the two featured Kepler hitting three home runs and drawing a walk back on June 6. Entering play on Saturday (July 13), Kepler had a chance to make history with a stat that was not necessarily top-of-mind in the record books. Kepler could match a record of most consecutive at-bat home runs against one pitcher if he was to launch another two against Bauer. Yep, he did exactly that.

While Kepler matched the record of Delgado/Sosa and Howard/Hendley, he did manage to make his own form of history. Both Delgado/Sosa and Howard/Hendley was split between seasons whereas Kepler has the five home runs against Bauer in one season.

Kepler helped the Twins to another victory over Cleveland to start the second half of the season. Minnesota now holds a 7.5 game lead heading into the final of a three-game series (July 14).