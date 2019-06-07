Max Kepler Three Home Runs, Minnesota Twins Avoid Sweep

Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins was 0-21 coming into Thursday's game in Cleveland. But he found his groove.

Kepler on the second pitch of the ballgame went deep to right field to breakout of his slump. In the top of the third inning Kepler hit a two-run dinger about 20 rows deeper into the right field seats. Moving ahead to the seventh inning he launches one over the center field rail.

This is the second time Kepler has hit three homers in a game in Cleveland. Kepler drove in four of the team’s runs in the game. The other came in the fifth when Mitch Garver doubled in Jorge Polanco.

Jose Berrios pitches six innings in the 5-4 win.

The Twins (41-20) are the only team in MLB that has not lost three straight games all season, and Thursday’s win means that streak will continue. The Twins leave Cleveland with a 10 1/2-game lead in the American League Central.

Minnesota begins the weekend series tonight in Detroit.