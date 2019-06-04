Maurice’s Fathers Day Challenge Producing BIG Results

About two weeks ago on Overtime I shared a story of helping a Dad out at the Bishop Dudley House downtown Sioux Falls when I was dropping off some clothes.

At the time I called on our listeners to do something similar leading up to Fathers Day and that is exactly what has happened.

It started with a few text messages and emails of folks who followed suit and it has turned into something much more.

One day on my show, a woman called in and said she asked her husband what he wanted to do for Fathers Day and he said he was inspired to do something on Fathers Day for the folks at the Bishop Dudley House.

So Maurice is buying lunch for all of the people who are staying on Fathers Day at the Bishop Dudley House in downtown Sioux Falls.

That has sparked even more giving.

Midco heard about all the giving and wanted to join in giving back to the community.

They have come up with an amazing way to give back to the Banquet here in Sioux Falls and they are calling on each and everyone of you to help as well.

Midco has set up a GoFundMe page where they are raising money in which they will create care packages for people at the Banquet to take that is full of groceries.

Every donation goes a long way in helping fight hunger in the area and Midco is going to match up to $1000 of donations as well.

So donate now and donate what you can for a great cause.

And in the spirit of this event and the others over the last few weeks, pass on the giving and do something yourself to continue the giving in the Sioux Empire.