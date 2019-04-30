Mattress Firm Will Pay You To Take Naps And Post Videos

Former Sioux Falls resident Steve Fendrich co-founded Mattress Firm along with Harry Roberts and Paul Stork. Mattress Firm has over 2,500 company-operated and franchised stores across 49 states.

Now the mattress company is advertising for the perfect job. They are looking for a 'Snoozetern'. If hired your job would involve taking naps for pay. You would be taking snoozes on various mattresses and post video content about your various experiences on social media.

Mattress Firm advertises: “Pursuing a degree in catching Z's? Would you rather carry a pillowcase instead of a briefcase? This summer, you can snag the job of your dreams as Mattress Firm’s internal influencer. We’re searching for someone who can put their rest to the test. In addition to serving as our in-house bed tester, and logging plenty of naps, you’ll be a member of our social media team.”

You can apply for a Snoozetern position through May 3rd at Mattress Firm's website .