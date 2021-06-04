Matthew Mors Wins Third Gatorade S.D. Player of the Year Award

Matthew Mors has taken record after record during his high school basketball career at Yankton. Now add another one to his list.

Mors has become the first three-time winner of the Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year award. Mors went back-to-back-to-back on the awards. He surpasses Eric Klien (1989-1990, 1990-1991), Mike Miller (1996-1997, 1997-1998), and Zach Hanson (2011-2012, 2012-2013) as multiple-time winners.

The 6'7 forward has another incredible season for Yankton. Mors averaged 24.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He helped lead Yankton to a 17-3 regular-season record and the second overall seed in the state basketball tournament. After a grind-out victory over Mitchell in the opening round, Yankton fell short to Roosevelt in the semifinals. The Bucks defeated Washington in the 3rd/4th place game to finish 20-4 on the year.

Gatorade also highlights academics as part of its award. Mors has been spectacular in the classroom with a 4.03 GPA and participated in Yankton's student council.

The three-time Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year will now be taking his talents to Wisconsin to play for Greg Gard. Assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft is a former Gatorade South Dakota Basketball Player of the Year award winner (2004-2005).

Mors is now qualified for the national player of the year award. Gatorade will announce the national winner later in June. More information about the player of the year award and other state winners can be found here.