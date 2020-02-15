Matthew Mors Sets South Dakota Class AA All-Time Scoring Record

One week after surpassing 2,000 career points, Matthew Mors has set the all-time Class AA boys scoring record for a career.

Klien's AA record sat at 2,025 in his playing career from 1988-1991 with Aberdeen Central. Mors needed just 10 points on the night to pass Klien for the spot in the history books. Those 10 points were earned on Friday night as Mors was not able to reach the mark until the fourth quarter.

While the record was set, Watertown pulled off the upset victory 54-53. Watertown improved to 7-7 while #1 Yankton fell to 13-3.

Mors sits at 2,026 points for his career with a maximum of 32 high school games left to play. The next milestone mark would be to break Louie Krogman's record for most points scored in South Dakota basketball history, but Mors would have to average roughly 45 points per game to reach that point.

The Wisconsin recruit currently has his team, even with the loss, sitting as the first seed in Class AA. Yankton has four games remaining for the regular season with the SoDak16 and State Tournament to follow.

