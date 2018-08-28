Doctor Who is about to enter a galaxy far, far away. Former doctor Matt Smith is the latest addition to the increasingly awesome cast of Star Wars: Episode IX.

According to Variety, The Crown star has joined the J.J. Abrams sequel, the final installment in Star Wars‘ Skywalker saga. There’s no word yet on who Smith will play, or even if he’ll be on the side of the Rebels or the Empire, though the trade reports it’ll be a key role. But if we have any say, put this guy on Kylo Ren’s team. Smith just has one of those faces that would make his villain especially compelling to watch.

While Abrams most recently recruited a handful of actors from his past projects for Episode IX, like LOST star Dominic Monaghan and Keri Russell, Smith had yet to work with the director. But what makes this news especially awesome is that five years ago The Crown actor was rumored to have auditioned for a role in The Force Awakens, and in 2013 even said he’d love to do a Star Wars movie with Abrams – I mean, who wouldn’t?

Smith joins a cast that includes returners Mark Hamill, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Domhnall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, and Billie Lourd. Other newcomers include Spice World star Richard E. Grant, plus Billy Dee Williams will be back as Lando Calrissian. The new movie will also feature unused footage from The Force Awakens for Carrie Fisher’s Leia. We still have no clue about any plot details for Episode IX, of course, but with this cast who needs more info to be excited?

Star Wars: Episode IX, co-written by Abrams and Chris Terrio (Argo), hits theaters on December 20, 2019.