Last year Matt Mooney was playing in the Summit League for the University of South Dakota, this year he is playing for Texas Tech and is off to the Final Four.

Matt Mooney's journey to the Final Four is nothing short of amazing.

Mooney started his college basketball career at Air Force before transferring to the University of South Dakota to play for Craig Smith.

He excelled in the Summit League and most would argue that he was the second best player in the league to South Dakota State's Mike Daum.

When Craig Smith decided to take the Utah State job after the 2017-2018 season, Mooney decided to become a grad transfer and landed in Lubbock, TX with the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard knew he was getting a really good player, but I bet he didn't even realized how good Mooney could be this year.

Mooney capped off conference play in the Big 12 by landing a spot on the All Big 12 Second Team.

He averaged 11 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 3.4 APG all while played tremendous defense and being the ultimate team player.

The regular season success was only a small goal for Mooney as he had aspirations of post season success when he decided to leave Vermillion.

Tech received a 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and has made a run for the ages to the Final Four.

To think a year ago that Mooney was in the Summit League and this year is in Minneapolis at the Final Four is astonishing.

Legendary college basketball coach Tom Penders, who helped get Chris Beard into coaching while at Texas recently told me that he loves Matt Mooney and he's "a tremendous young man and is tough as nails."

People have noticed the level of play that Mooney brings on a nightly basis and the world will get to see it in full effect on Saturday at the Final Four when Texas Tech takes on Michigan State.