Matt Mooney Signs Two-Way Contract with Cleveland Cavaliers

The basketball journey continues for the former University of South Dakota star Matt Mooney as he has signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland announced that they signed Mooney to a two-way deal yesterday (January 15). Mooney has spent most of this season in the NBA G League with the Memphis Hustle where he has averaged 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Prior to the NBA, Mooney was at Air Force for his freshman year before transferring to USD for his sophomore and junior seasons. Mooney helped lead USD to a Summit League regular-season title, an NIT appearance, and a CBI appearance in his years in Vermillion. He then transferred to Texas Tech for his senior season that featured a run to the NCAA championship game.

Mooney will spend time with both the Cavaliers and their G League affiliate the Canton Charge on the two-way contract.