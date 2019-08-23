Matt Mooney Agrees to Deal with the Memphis Grizzlies

Former USD standout Matt Mooney has been moving all over this country the last five years and his travels will now take him to Memphis.

Matt Mooney has agreed to a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies and will sign his deal sometime in September.

Last year Mooney showed how good he could be at the highest level, helping Texas Tech get to the Final Four.

He has agreed to a Exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and will be invited to Grizzlies training camp.

If he doesn't make the NBA roster, he will be guaranteed a spot on their NBA G League affiliate Memphis Hustle this season.

It is great to see a great player and person like Mooney get this opportunity as he has continued to show that he belongs on every level he has played.