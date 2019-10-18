Matt Farniok Awarded Jake Young Memorial Scholarship at Nebraska

Nebraska offensive lineman and Sioux Falls native Matt Farniok has been awarded the Jake Young Memorial Scholarship.

The Jake Young Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year to a member of the Nebraska football team that plays at a high level on the field, and also shows a high level of commitment off the field in the classroom. The player awarded each year also displays leadership skills.

This year's recipient of the scholarship is the former standout offensive lineman from Washington High School. Farniok has appeared in 26 games for the Huskers from 2017-present. His accomplishments include being named a team captain for this season, Academic All-Big Ten in 2017 and 2018 and has been named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll multiple times over his career.

Farniok is currently in his junior season and has started 19 consecutive games (as of 10/18/19) at right tackle.