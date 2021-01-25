Matchups Set for 2021 Dakota XII vs. Northeast Conference Clash

Teams from the Dakota XII and Northeast Conferences of South Dakota will gather in Madison for a great day of basketball.

11 cross-conference games will be played on Saturday, January 30 at Madison High School starting as early as 10:00 AM. Games will be played in both the main gym and auxiliary gym throughout the day.

Four teams that are currently in the top-five of the Class A rankings of the South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll will participate in the event. All four of those schools are members of the Dakota XII Conference. The matchups for the DAK XII vs. NEC Conference Clash were determined based on current standings.

Main Gym

10:00 AM - Sisseton vs. Tea Area

11:45 AM - Clark Willow/Lake vs. West Central

1:30 PM - Tiospa Zina vs. Dell Rapids (#5)

3:15 PM - Redfield vs. Vermillion (#2)

5:00 PM - Groton Area vs. Sioux Falls Christian (#4)

6:45 PM - Mobridge-Pollock vs. Dakota Valley (#1)

AUX Gym

10:45 AM - Webster Area vs. Elk Point-Jefferson

12:30 PM - Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Canton

2:15 PM - Deuel vs. Tri-Valley

4:00 PM - Milbank vs. Lennox

5:45 PM - Hamlin vs. Madison

The event will not have a rolling schedule. Games will be started at the time in which they are scheduled for.

We have reached out to Madison High School to see if they are enforcing an attendance limit but have not heard back as of this moment. However, as part of a PDF release, it is noted that all in attendance must wear a mask including players and coaches who are not actively participating.

