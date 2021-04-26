Matchbox Twenty with The Wallflowers were set to play in Sioux Falls in September of this year after postponing due to Covid.

However, an announcement made on all their social media today (April 26th) states they are moving the tour dates once again.

Get our free mobile app

While this is not the news we were hoping to share, we wanted to let you know that we will be moving the tour to 2022. Although we are encouraged by the success and speed of the vaccine rollout, there are still far too many varying factors at play. This makes it not possible for us to put together the tour we intend to bring to you. We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we promise that when we return, we will bring you the greatest show we have ever done. Take care of each other and we will see you in 2022. Rob, Kyle, Brian, And Paul

The Sioux Falls show will now be on June 10, 2022.

According to the band's website, "Please keep your current tickets as they are valid for the new shows. If you can no longer join us, refunds are available at the point of purchase."

I know they say patience is a virtue, but dang, I was looking forward to this show. Fingers crossed this is the last time it gets rescheduled.