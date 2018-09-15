Matchbox Sport Recreation Center Being Built in Aberdeen

Aberdeen is getting a welcomed addition as the Matchbox Sport Recreation Center is being built to add another facility in the city to house sporting events.

According to the AP, the 12,000 square foot facility will mainly house the Matchbox volleyball club but will also play host to other volleyball activities including tournaments in the area.

Normally, Aberdeen volleyball players would have to travel to places like St. Cloud, Sioux Falls, Fargo or the Twin Cities for bigger competitions.

With the new facility being built in Aberdeen, more of those events can be held in the area instead of forcing them to always travel.

The anticipated date of completion is sometime in the spring of 2019.