Matchbox 20 and The Wallflowers Coming to Sioux Falls

A pair of bands that were staples of the late 1990's are coming to Sioux Falls later this year.

Matchbox 20 and The Wallflowers will perform at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Saturday September 5, 2020. The tour is cleverly called the "Matchbox 20 2020 Tour." (That's totally what I would call it.)

General on-sale will be Friday January 17, 2020 at Noon. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday January 16 at 10:00 am with the code MB2020. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Premier Center box office.

Thinking back, Matchbox 20's biggest album by far was their first. Yourself or Someone Like You sold over 12 million copies, three times as many as any subsequent album.

The Wallflowers biggest album was also around the same time as MB20's. Bringing Down the Horse, released in 1996, went four times platinum.