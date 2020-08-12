Massive Meat Recall Hits U.S.

Approximately 200,000 pounds of meat is being recalled by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) because they may contain undeclared allergens and other items not listed on the labels.

The various beef, chicken, and pork products were recalled because they may contain milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters, which were not specified on the packaging. The products may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.

This is a Class I Recall, which is the most severe of the USDA's three recall levels.

According to the agency's website:

'This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'

The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from August 6, 2019, through August 6, 2020, by Mr. Wok Foods, which is based in Las Vegas.

The products were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.

In all, 25 different products are covered under the recall:

10-lb. cases containing “TEMPURA FRIED CHICKEN NUGGETS” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number NUG90010-C1 on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “TEMPURA FRIED CHICKEN NUGGETS PREMIUM” with

20-lb. cases containing “TEMPURA FRIED PORK NUGGETS” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number NUG90020-P1 on the label.

40-lb. cases containing “PORK WITH BULGOGI SAUCE (SPICY)” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number POR90040-M1 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “PORK WITH MOO PING FLAVOR TRIMMED AND PRECUT” with use by date s of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number POR90020-P1 on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “CURRY CHICKEN” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 on the label.

Approximately 10-lb. cases containing 120 pieces of “PORK WITH MUSHROOM

SHUI MAI” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number

4323970001 on the label.

MUSHROOM” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number 4323950022 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “BEEF SLICED FOR STIR FRY” with use by dates of

08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number SLI90020-B1 on the label.

with packaging dates of 08/06/2019 through 08/06/2020 and item number 646434 on the label.

packaging date s of 08-06/2019 through 08/06/2020 and item number 616432 on the label.

sauce)” with packing dates of 08-06/2019 through 08/06/2020 and item number

CHI90010-E1 on the label.

10-lb. cases containing “SWEET & CHILLI SAUCE CHICKEN MEATBALL” with

best by dates of 08/06/20 through 08/06/21 and CHI90010-M1 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “CHICKEN BREAST SLICED FOR STIR FRY” with best by dates of 08/06/20 through 08/06/21 and item number SLI90020-C1 on the label.

40-lb. cases containing “CHICKEN SLICED” with use by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number SLI90040-C1 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “CHICKEN BREAST SLICED FOR STIR FRY

(MONGOLIAN)” with use by date AUG 06 2020 through AUG 06 2021 and item

number 4323910013 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “CHICKEN THIGH MEAT WITH SATAY FLAVOR” with use

by dates of 08/06/2020 through 08/06/2021 and item number 4323910040-CHI90020-S1 on the label.

20-lb. cases containing “BBQ PORK SLICED” with use by dates AUG 06 2020 through AUG 06 2021 and item number 4323930023 on the label.

10-lb. packages containing “PORK SLICED” with use by dates AUG 06 2020 through AUG 06 2021 on the label.

According to the USDA, so far there have been no confirmed illnesses related to these products.