Masks Will be Required at Target Next Month

As the uptick in COVID-19 cases continues around the country, another major retailer has decided to make everyone wear a mask when they are shopping in their stores.

Target announced today that they will require all of their guests to wear a mask while shopping in their stores beginning August 1. Guests may provide their own mask but the retail giant will also provide disposable masks for those who do not have one.

The details of the policy change were posted to the company's website and coronavirus response FAQ page.

Starting August 1, we’re requiring guests to wear masks or face coverings in all of our stores, except for those with underlying medical conditions and young children. This builds on the more than 80% of our stores that already require guests to wear face coverings due to local and state regulations. Given the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the role masks play in preventing the spread of the coronavirus, our store team members also already wear masks when they come to work, which we provide for them. To help our guests, we’ll be: Providing disposable masks at our store entrances to guests who do not have one.

Adding signage, overhead audio reminders and stationing team members at store entrances to remind guests to wear masks.

Guiding guests to shop our various no-contact fulfillment options, including Drive Up, Target.com and Shipt, if they’d prefer.

Continuing to monitor the situation and respond accordingly with the goal of keeping our team and guests safe.

What this means for me is that I will not only need to make sure I have a mask in my vehicle, but I am also going to wear my contacts way more often because I can't stand wearing glasses with a mask on. It's the same problem I have when hunting in the winter when it's super cold and I wear a mask for warmth, my glasses turn to a foggy or frosty blinder.