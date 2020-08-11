Mask Study Shows One That’s Worse Than No Mask at All

How's this for an interesting mask study? Researchers at Duke University compared and studied the effectiveness of the 14 most popular masks that people are wearing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the results are in.

No surprise here but they found the most effective mask is the coveted N95. Hard to find but it was the clear winner. But perhaps most surprising was that bandanas and neck gaiters aren't very effective. The in-depth study also revealed that neck fleece may actually be worse than wearing no mask at all.

Researchers are still convinced that wearing a mask - no matter what - is still a good idea.

According to WCNC - Charlotte, Duke conducted the research using a box laser, a lens, and a camera to track droplets through the different masks.