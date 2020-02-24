Mascots, Logos Introduced For Two New Sioux Falls Schools

Two new schools are joining the Sioux Falls School District next year and now we know the mascot names, logos and primary colors of each.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Jefferson High School's mascot will be the Cavaliers with the colors of "Cavalier Green" and "Jefferson Gold."

Ben Reifel Middle School mascot will be a Bison featuring "Bison Red" and "Ben Reifel Yellow."

The choices were made by the Sioux Falls School District Superintendent’s Student Forum.

The Forum is made up of sixteen students from the four public high schools, activities directors and the coordinator of athletics and physical education.

The logos and colors will be discussed at the next school board meeting.

The schools are expected to open in Fall 2021.

