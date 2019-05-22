Marwin Gonzalez Back in Minnesota Twins Lineup, Homers in Win

Marwin Gonzalez made sure his return to the Minnesota Twins lineup would be a memorable one. On Tuesday night in the second game of the series with the LA Angels Gonzalez went deep.

It was Gonzalez fifth big league home run as part of a two-hit game to lead a late explosion from the Twins’ offense in their 8-3 victory over the Angels.

Rookie Luis Arraez smashed his first big league home run as part of a two-hit game. Adding to the box score Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro.

Michael Pineda, now 4-3 went six innings for the win while Minnesota's bullpen held up.

Twins go for the sweep tonight sending the American League’s breakout pitcher Martin Perez to the mound. The Angels will counter with Matt Harvey. First pitch is 8:07 PM on Information 1000 KSOO.