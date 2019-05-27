Martin Truex Jr. Wins NASCAR Coca-Cola 600

Memorial Day weekend is the biggest for auto racing with major events at Charlotte, North Carolina and Indianapolis, Indiana. I can remember when my dad and I were torn between with place to go.

Our last racing trip together before he passed away was to see the stock cars in the South at the Coca-Cola 600. One of NASCAR's top events, and it ran again this year like always Sunday night (5/26) at the 1.5 mile Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It was an eventful race with a near record 16 cautions. Martin Truex, Jr. won the prestigious race by a mere 1/3 of a second over Joey Logano at the finish line.

And what a comeback story for Truex. He had a major mishap early in the race when he smacked the wall in turn four after blowing a tire. He had to undergo repairs to get back into the race.

But after driving a strong race, Truex made a four-wide pass to the inside coming off Turn 2 with five laps to go. It was his third win of the season tying teammate Kyle Busch and Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski for most in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series so far.

Kyle Busch was third, Chase Elliott fourth and Ricky Stenhouse,Jr. fifth. See where your driver finished.