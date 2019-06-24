Martin Truex Jr. Wins NASCAR at Sonoma Raceway

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was on a road course on Sunday (6/23). The action was at Sonoma Raceway in wine country of sunny California.

Martin Truex Jr., who was defending last year's victory at this event, was dominant leading 59 of the 90 laps in the race. He had to hold off his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch, to get the victory though.

As the race came to the final laps, Busch was running on fresher tires and appeared stronger in the turns as he closed the gap of over eight seconds down to just a little over one second.

But Truex came off the corners better and he stayed out front and that's as close as Busch could get. This is Truex's fourth win of the season and Joe Gibbs Racing's tenth of the first 16 races this year.

The race ran caution-free, except for the two stage breaks. See where your driver finished.