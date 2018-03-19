Martin Truex Jr. Wins NASCAR at Auto Club Speedway

The defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr., won Sunday's race in California. He drove to a dominating victory at Auto Club Speedway.

Truex may have gotten off to a somewhat slow start this year in backing up last year's performance. But Sunday he made it clear that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

Let's take a look at the dominance he put forth at Sunday's race. He started from the pole, he won the first two stages and crossed the finish line almost 12 seconds out in front of the second place car.

Truex was in a different time zone ahead of runner up Kyle Larson. In addition to all of this, Truex led over half the race leading the field on 125 of the 200 laps.

Kevin Harvick was the heavy favorite to win coming into this race with three straight victories and dominating Saturday’s practices. But while racing hard with Larson early in the event, contact sent Harvick into the backstretch wall damaging his car.

Kyle Busch would battle up front with Truex thru the middle portion of Sunday's race. Busch would ultimately settle for third place behind Larson at the end. Brad Keselowski was fourth and Joey Logano fifth. See where your driver finished.

This was the fifth race of the season. Next up is the STP 500 at Martinsville on Sunday.

