Martin Truex, Jr. Dominates Dover International Speedway in NASCAR

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series action invaded Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware over the weekend. A track that has a long history with stock car racing and it's known as "The Monster Mile".

The one-mile track is as much of a physical test to the drivers as it is to the race cars. To add more to the story of this particular stop on the NASCAR circuit, on Sunday (5/5) the rains came down, delaying the race to the next day on Monday.

When the green flag dropped on Monday, one driver went to work big time. That driver was Martin Truex, Jr. from Mayetta, New Jersey.

Truex dominated the race and won by a very impressive margin over the second place finisher. But what was most impressive, was how many cars he passed.

Due to penalties, Truex was issued because of pre-race inspection failures, he was forced to start way at the rear of the pack. He then put on a driving display working his way to the front of the field.

When Truex crossed the finish line, it wasn't just the fact that he had come all the way from the rear to win the race, but he came in nearly ten seconds ahead of second place finisher Alex Bowman. In NASCAR, that's like winning by a mile.

Kyle Larson ran third, scoring his first top five of the season, and Kevin Harvick finished fourth. Chase Elliott had a great day leading the most laps at 146 but settled for fifth. See where your driver finished.