Marshall, Minnesota is about an hour and half northeast of Sioux Falls. On Saturday at a Walmart in Marshall, a couple showed up in masks with Nazi Swastikas boldly on the front.

According to WIVB 4, the couple was identified as a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman.

In this video, you can see the person recording the couple at the checkout line. The confrontation escalates quickly with the guy recording what's happening saying: “You're sick. Yeah, you're sick. You have an illness. You can't be American and wear that mask. You cannot. We literally had a war about this.”

In response, the swastika-wearing woman flips off the camera and confronts the individual. Then the husband joins in saying something unintelligible. From there, things get even more heated. Police were called. The couple was charged with trespassing and will not be allowed back in Walmart for one year.

Saturday marked the first day of Minnesota's mask-wearing mandate in which people in Minnesota are required to wear a face-covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless alone.