Mars Wrigley Looking to Hire Candy Taste Testers

If you are a person who has a sweet tooth, then this is a job you do not want to pass up! Mars Wrigley is looking at hiring interns! What does that mean for you? Well,the eight to 12-week program is not only fully paid, but also comes with a signing bonus of one year's worth of candy.

The program lasts eight to 12 weeks (late May through August) and is based out of the company's headquarters in Chicago. Not only do you need to have a sweet tooth but you also should have strong communication skills, photo, video, and production experience, a grasp on social media.

Applications are being accepted now until June 1, 2019. To apply, visit the company's website . Here are a few of the brands run by Mars Wrigley: Snickers, Starburst, M&Ms, Altoids, Skittles, Dove, Twix, and Lifesavers, among others. Recently the company was ranked as the 6th largest privately held company in the United States by Forbes .