Marlin’s Family Restaurant Downtown Sioux Falls Closes

You can chalk it up to another restaurant not making it at 10th and Minnesota.

The latest to close its doors is Marlin's Family Restaurant.

On Wednesday, Marlin's closed their doors after a couple of years of business at that location.

The other restaurants that failed in that location didn't realize surprise me but Marlin's closing their doors was a bit shocking.

There isn't really a buffet-style breakfast place downtown and Marlin's provided that, plus every time my wife and family would eat there, it seemed to be pretty busy.

Obviously there are more factors into success than just appearance, but it was somewhat surprising that a business with two other locations in places like Tea and Cliff avenue couldn't make it downtown.

We will have to wait and see if Marlin's Family Restaurant will open another location somewhere else in Sioux Falls.