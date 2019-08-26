Marketing Workshop Coming to Sioux Falls

Do you own a small local business within the Sioux Empire or the surrounding area? Do you want to increase your profits and grow your market share? Then you should think about attending this free four-hour marketing workshop on September 24 from 8 am-12 pm at the District. For the first time together on stage, both Chuck Mefford and Dr. Roger Blackwell will present their tactics and tips on how to grow your brand by providing a clear message to consumers. Their goal is to give you the tools to help your business be seen, heard, understood and most importantly remembered.

Taneil Johnson/ Results Radio Townsquare Media

Chuck Mefford (pictured on left) strongly believes in the power of storytelling and it's relation to business growth. At this workshop, he will share his eight lessons on how to grow your business through storytelling. Along with his three powerful F's for storytelling and to apply them to your business.

Dr. Roger Blackewell (pictured on the right) was a professor in marketing for more than 30 years and has written 40 books that have lead him to work with companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Whirlpool.

Reserve your free seat for this event now by calling (605)-361-0300. You can learn how to use marketing that will easily eliminate confusion, connect with new customers, and grow your business. Also, if you are within the first 300 people, you will receive a free copy of Chuck's new book. And remember "It's not how good your business is, it's how good you are at telling your business's story." Chuck Mefford.