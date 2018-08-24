Mark Your Calendars, Great Plains Zoo Boo Dates Announced

It has become a Sioux Falls tradition. One that children and adults alike, look forward to with anticipation and delight! The Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum of Natural History has announced their dates for Zoo Boo 2018. This annual fall event is coming up on Friday, October 26 from 5:30 to 8:30 PM and on Saturday and Sunday,October 27 and 28, from 3 to 7 PM. Tickets go on sale on Monday, October 1.

If you've never taken your kids to Zoo Boo, make this the year. The newly opened Fortress of the Bears will only add to the spooky fun! Children will love collecting gobs of fun trinkets and candy at the treat tents, as they wind they're way through the zoo.

All of the walkways are enhanced with fun lights and decorations, over 300 creatively carved pumpkins will amaze and a ride on the Spooky Carousel is a not to be missed activity.

Not only will you and your kids experience the joy of this event, you'll also learn a bit about the work the zoo does with a visit to the Extinct Species Graveyard. You'll find out about species of animals which no longer exist and the part our Great Plains Zoo plays in trying to prevent this from happening to even more of them.

For more information see the Great Plains Zoo's website and follow them on Facebook and Twitter .

