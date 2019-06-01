Mark Tassler’s ‘Hungry Vipers’

They are called "The Hungry Vipers". They are youth baseball players that have a fitting name.

Hungry? That they are! They are hungry to win and they play to win. They strike like vipers when they are on the field. These boys are true baseball players with the determination to be the best.

And that's exactly what they are, the best in their league. They have won every game so far this year and they are on top of the standings in the Sioux Empire Baseball Association League Third Grade Player Pitch.

They have worked extremely hard to get where they are. We held multiple extra practice sessions and have spent hours working on specific drills. We have taught the team to be aggressive. Before I show you a photo with names of all the players and coaches, here's a look at one of those intense sessions:

Dale Schempp

I am very proud to be their head coach. And this team would not be where they're at without the coaches working with me. Let me introduce the entire operation to you:

Lorlane Tassler

Row one: Kyle Schempp, Sean Baker, Daniel Kendall, Mark Tassler, Jr.

By the way, the team name "The Hungry Vipers", was not just issued to them. It's a name that was specifically chosen by the players themselves. Here's a photo of the boys all together voting on making it the official team name:

Dale Schempp

The Hungry Vipers are proudly sponsored by Baker Audiology, who provides the best hearing care services, hearing loss treatment and hearing aids to improve your overall hearing health. They are located at 429 West 69th Street in Sioux Falls.