Mark O’Meara and Larry Mize to Play in Sanford International

Sioux Falls will see World Golf Hall of Fame inductee Mark O’Meara at the 2nd Annual Sanford International in September.

The 1998 Masters and the Open Championship winner has committed to play. O’Meara also took home Player of the Year honors that year. He has 16 career wins on the PGA TOUR and three victories on the PGA TOUR Champions. In 2017 O’Meara finished tied for 27th at the Sanford.

Larry Mize is 1987 Masters Winner. Mize also has three additional wins on the PGA TOUR and one win on the PGA TOUR Champions. Last year at the Sanford he tied for 35th.

The Sanford International will be played at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls September 16-22, featuring a $1.8 million purse.