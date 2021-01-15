Marcus Foligno Signs New Contract Extension with Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild and Marcus Foligno have agreed on a new contract extension that will keep Foligno with the Wild through the 2023-2024 season.

Foligno, 29, agreed to the new three-year $9.3 million deal earlier this week. He was set to become a free agent following this season.

Foligno joined the Wild in 2017-2018 after six seasons in Buffalo. Since coming to Minnesota, Foligno has helped bring veteran leadership into the locker room and has appeared in 219 games for the team. He has posted 27 goals and 41 assists with the Wild.

Minnesota started the 2021 NHL season with a 4-3 overtime victory over Los Angeles. In the victory, Foligno scored the game-tying goal halfway through the third period. The Wild and Kings will meet again on Saturday night starting at 8:00 PM.

