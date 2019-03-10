March Poetry Open Mic Includes Special Guest and Workshop

Photo courtesy of Jason Kurtz

The Full Circle Book Co-op's next open mic is coming up March 16th featuring special guest Ryan Boyland from Omaha and local Sioux Falls poet Xavier Pastrano.

From 4:30 pm till 5:30 pm that same day they will also be having a poetry workshop with Boyland.

From the Full Circle Book Co-op event page:

Special guest and slam poet Ryan Boyland, from Omaha will be leading a poetry class at the Co-op!
The goal of this poetry workshop is to provide a safe space for a writer, either new or seasoned, to push themselves and create art while balanced on the edge of their comfort zone.
We’ll start with a series of prompts aimed at encouraging the poet to write from the heart, not the head, as cliché as that sounds, and go from there. Note: the workshop will be focused on composition, but feel free to bring works in progress.
There's a suggested donation of $5 to support The BLOT Collective and Ryan's travels!

 

For more info on the Full Circle Book Co-op and other upcoming events check out their Facebook page.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Filed Under: Full Circle Book Co-op, Literary Arts, Performing Arts, Poetry
Categories: Articles, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top