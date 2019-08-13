Manuel Frias Guilty of Second-Degree Murder

After 18 months the man who killed two people in a failed drug deal was found guilty by a Minnehaha County jury on Monday (August 12).

A panel deliberated for only a few hours before returning a guilty verdict for Manuel Frias in the deaths of Samuel Crockett and Corey Zephier January 5, 2018.

KSFY TV reports that the jury found Frias guilty of second-degree murder, manslaughter, possession of a control substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug offender. Frias' accomplice, Crystal Habben, accepted a plea deal in exchange for testifying against him. She was sentenced to five years and has been released on parole.

On the charges of first degree murder and first degree robbery Frias was found not guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

Source: KSFY TV