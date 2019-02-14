Man’s Death in Sioux Falls Attributed to Cold Exposure

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a man found dead under a viaduct in Sioux Falls is believed to have died from exposure to the cold.

The man's body was discovered early Tuesday by someone who knew him. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an autopsy will be done before a final cause of death is determined, but exposure is the preliminary finding. There are no signs of foul play. The man has not been identified.

It's the second cold weather death in South Dakota this year. A Mobridge woman died in freezing temperatures outside her mobile home in January.

